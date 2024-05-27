 
Geo News

Johnny Wactor mother reacts to son killing in shooting

Mother of Johnny Wactor opens up about how his son was killed in a robbery

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Johnny Wactor mother reacts to son killing in shooting
Johnny Wactor mother reacts to son killing in shooting

Johnny Wactor, popularly known for playing Brando Corbin in ABC daytime soap General Hospital, was killed in an attempted theft, and his mother has opened up about the tragic incident.

Scarlett Wactor told Fox News Digital the late actor was working late at a rooftop bar and was returning along with his co-worker to their respective cars somewhere near 3 or 3:30 a.m.

"They were walking to their car, and when they got there, Johnny's car, which was parked in front of the co-worker's, looked like it was jacked to one side, and from what I understand, he said, 'Hey man, you towing my car?' she said,

Further telling the media, Scarlett said, "And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren't doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him."

At last, she added, "In my thought process would be, if he'd been two minutes earlier or two minutes later, he'd be alive."

TMZ was the first to report the news stating three men tried to steal the catalytic converter of Johnny's car, but when he confronted them, he was shot dead. 

The trio, meanwhile, remains at large. Authorities also did not release the suspects descriptions, according to the outlet.

Bruce Springsteen forced to cancel tour dates for health reasons
Bruce Springsteen forced to cancel tour dates for health reasons
Harry Styles enjoys night out with pals amid Taylor Russell split rumours
Harry Styles enjoys night out with pals amid Taylor Russell split rumours
Justin Timberlake finally makes epic comeback after Britney Spears backlash
Justin Timberlake finally makes epic comeback after Britney Spears backlash
Bianca Censori gets away from Kanye West toxic control?
Bianca Censori gets away from Kanye West toxic control?
Taylor Swift leaves her heart in Lisbon after debut performance
Taylor Swift leaves her heart in Lisbon after debut performance
Chris Pratt teases ‘Jurassic World 4' return: ‘Never say Never'
Chris Pratt teases ‘Jurassic World 4' return: ‘Never say Never'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reassure concerned Victoria Beckham?
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reassure concerned Victoria Beckham?
Swiftie gets on knee with ring during Eras Tour live stream
Swiftie gets on knee with ring during Eras Tour live stream
Artists, politicians mourn death of veteran actor Talat Hussain video
Artists, politicians mourn death of veteran actor Talat Hussain
Ozzy Osbourne marks another feat with Post Malone
Ozzy Osbourne marks another feat with Post Malone
Kim, Khloe Kardashian surprise to see nephew Mason Disick on THIS social media site
Kim, Khloe Kardashian surprise to see nephew Mason Disick on THIS social media site
Taylor Swift praises Portuguese fans during her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift praises Portuguese fans during her Eras Tour