Johnny Wactor mother reacts to son killing in shooting

Johnny Wactor, popularly known for playing Brando Corbin in ABC daytime soap General Hospital, was killed in an attempted theft, and his mother has opened up about the tragic incident.

Scarlett Wactor told Fox News Digital the late actor was working late at a rooftop bar and was returning along with his co-worker to their respective cars somewhere near 3 or 3:30 a.m.

"They were walking to their car, and when they got there, Johnny's car, which was parked in front of the co-worker's, looked like it was jacked to one side, and from what I understand, he said, 'Hey man, you towing my car?' she said,

Further telling the media, Scarlett said, "And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren't doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him."

At last, she added, "In my thought process would be, if he'd been two minutes earlier or two minutes later, he'd be alive."

TMZ was the first to report the news stating three men tried to steal the catalytic converter of Johnny's car, but when he confronted them, he was shot dead.

The trio, meanwhile, remains at large. Authorities also did not release the suspects descriptions, according to the outlet.