Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck divorce?

Sources say that all is not well between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, as they squarely blame the latter for the "imminent" divorce.

Despite the pair being seen together in public, the insiders claim it is nothing but a show because all bridges are burned between them.

The speculations about woes in the marriage of the pair started with the Batman star skipping the 2024 Met Gala, where his wife was the chairperson of the event for this year.

But the rumour mill reached its peak after the actor left their shared home and was snapped without the wedding band.

Now, the Hustlers actress is "hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce", as moles squealed to In Touch that "a divorce filing is imminent."

It is said the expert would be familiar with handling these kinds of sensitive issues.

"It's expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce," a confidante told the outlet.

The consultant is reportedly a known and trusted face to both the estranged duo.

"Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben's divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there's history on both sides."

"The writing is on the wall – it's over," the bird chirped. "They're headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben's] not to blame!"