'South Park' roast draws Lizzo humorous response

In its usual satire South Park took a dig at Lizzo in their new episode on her body positivity image and message but she was not upset about it.



Amid the rise of the Ozempic, the sitcom tackled the issue in a special episode titled The End of Obesity, which saw the main character, Eric Cartman, seeking the popular drug to lose weight. But he cannot afford it, nor can his insurance cover it.

So, his doctor suggested an alternate. "I'm going to write you a prescription for Lizzo," he says in the episode.

"She's a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. I'm afraid you'll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life."

Reacting to this on the internet, Lizzo said, "Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared."

Further proving how she handled the joke in a mature way, she said, "That's crazy. I just feel like, damn, I'm really that *****. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a **** to the point where these men in Colorado know who the **** I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I'm really that **** and I show you how to not give a f*** and I'll keep showing you how to not give a ****."