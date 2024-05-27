 
Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter jaw-dropping records at Euro 2024

Al Nassr star likely to extend his long list of records with much more to achieve at European Championship

May 27, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his list of records as he eyes his 2nd European Championship. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved time and time again that he can break all sorts of records and he is expected to do no less at the Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.

However, what records could he likely snatch this time?

Oldest player

Ronaldo, 39, will become the first player in the history to feature in six separate European Championships if he makes at least one appearance.

He will also become the oldest outfield player to feature at the tournament, a title which is currently held by Lothar Matthaus, who was 39 in Euro 2000. 

However, Pepe has the chance to snatch that record away from Ronaldo if he features.

Additionally, the Portuguese footballer could beat Ivica Vastic to become the oldest goalscorer at Euros, if he scores.

First to score in six tournaments

If the former Real Madrid star manages to score once, he’ll become the first player in Euros history to score in six separate tournaments.

Euro Team of the Tournaments

Ronaldo could become the first player in history to make it into four separate Euro Team of the Tournaments.

Penalty

The former Manchester United star could also become the first player in Euros history to score in three separate penalty shootouts if he scores in a penalty shootout.

Top assister

Ronaldo is just two assists away from becoming the top assister in the history of the competition, to snatch the accolade from Karel Poborsky with eight assists.

First player to win two Euros

Having already won one European Championship Golden Boot, Ronaldo could become the first player in history to win two of them, if he wins the Golden Boot this year.

Man of the Match

Ronaldo could become the player with the Man of the Match awards in Euro history breaking his current tie with Andres Iniesta with six.

