Kate Beckinsale fires back at critics for calling her too 'thin'

Kate Beckinsale says she is 'trying to survive' following her recent health scare

May 27, 2024

Kate Beckinsale has clapped back at trolls for calling her too “thin” following her recent health scare.

The 50-year-old actress stood up for herself after critics flooded the comment section of her Instagram video, showing her preparation for the upcoming film Stolen Girl.

While Kate seemed thrilled to be back at work after her weeks-long stay in hospital, critics quickly gave their opinion about her look.

“Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin,” one of the internet users wrote.

“You always striked a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost,” commented another.

Clapping back at the critics, the Underworld star wrote, “I nursed my [stepdad] to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year.”

She further penned, “I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year. I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach.”

The actress explained she also “experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease,” which is “mitigated by stress, shock and grief.”

“That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important,” she continued.

“I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left,” Kate added.

