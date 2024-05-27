 
'Heartbroken' Sofia Mattsson mourns the death of Johnny Wactor

Sofia Mattsson honors her 'General Hospital' co-star Johnny Wactor in an Instagram post following the news of his death

May 27, 2024

Sofia Mattsson has penned a heartfelt note for her General Hospital co-star, Johnny Wactor, following the news of his passing.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actress posted a series of photos from their time on the ABC soap, paying touching tribute to the late star.

“My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best,” Sofia wrote in the caption. “So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble.”

She further penned, “With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved.”

“I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him,” the Long Lost Daughter actress added.

Recalling the special moments they shared both on and off the screen, Sofia wrote, “We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny."

“I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there,” she concluded the post

For those unversed, Johnny Wactor was killed in Los Angles on Saturday after confronting three men allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

