Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne drops dad's last name amid parent's ongoing divorce battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children including their youngest daughter Vivienne

May 27, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne dropped the ‘Pitt’ from her moniker in a recent musical show.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 13-year-old teenager has helped her mother to produce the new musical show The Outsiders.

In the Playbill of the musical show, Vivienne's name is listed as 'Vivienne Jolie' instead of 'Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.'

However, it is not clear if the teenager has legally changed her surname, said the outlet.

Additionally, for The Outsider play which is an adaptation of Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, Vivienne has been credited as a producer assistant.

Moreover, during an interview with PEOPLE magazine on the production opening night of the show in April, the proud mom praised her daughter.

“Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others. She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team,” Angelina gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that, before Vivienne, the former couple’s eldest daughter Zahara also did something similar.

In November 2023, while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Zahara gave her introduction as 'Zahara Marley Jolie', as per a video shared by Essence.

