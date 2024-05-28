Bradley Cooper makes surprise appearance in Pearl Jam concert

Bradley Cooper just made his return to the stage taking on his character, Jackson Maine, from A Star Is Born.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Bradley Cooper joined Eddie Vedder, the inspiration behind his film’s character and the 59-year-old rocker, on the stage of BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival in California.

"Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper," the Pearl Jam front man told the crowd as they launched into a surprise duet of the song, Maybe It’s Time.

According to the fan-recorded video as the band headlined the festival, the 49-year-old Maestro actor gave Vedder a kiss on the cheek and sat next to him as he strummed his acoustic guitar.

On May 26, Pearl Jam took to their official Instagram account to upload a post featuring the Last Kiss artist hugging Bradley Cooper behind a copy of the set list

"Cheers, @bottlerocknapa!" the caption of the post read.

Bradley Cooper revealed in a 2018 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that the Black hitmaker was the inspiration for his character in the movie, A Star Is Born.

