Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ugly divorce takes toll on kids

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids are going through difficult phase amind ongoing divorce drama.

According to DailyMail report, Jolie and Pitt's son, Pax was seen leaving a smoke shop in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Pax, the former couple's six children, was captured in a casual white T-shirt, jogging bottoms, and a black hoodie, which he later removed.

He was spotted leaving on a 3,000 dollars electric dirt bike after his shopping trip.

This sighting comes amid the heated and highly publicized divorce battle between his parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The couple, who split over seven years ago, continue to feud over custody arrangements, the circumstances of their separation, and various business dealings.

On the other hand, Pax's younger sister, Vivienne, has made headlines by dropping the surname "Pitt" from her name in the Playbill for the production of The Outsiders, in which she is credited as a production assistant.