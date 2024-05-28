 
Cannes guard criticized after run-ins with Kelly Rowland, Yoona, Taveras

Cannes Film Festival female security guard faced criticism over her interactions with high profile celebrities

May 28, 2024

2024 Cannes Film Festival female security guard faced criticism due to her actions. 

The security guard's run-ins began with Kelly Rowland and later involved K-pop star Yoona and Dominican actress Massiel Taveras.

Fans took to social media to express their outrage over her interactions with high profile celebrities during red carpet.

Footage of the incident shows Rowland expressing frustration after the guard stepped on her dress and spoke to her in a way that the singer found disrespectful.

The situation escalated when the same guard blocked Yoona from posing for photos and clashed with Taveras.

One user wrote on X, "Three separate times now this same "security guard" has been straight up aggressive with women of color at Cannes. Not a single article has named her - internet, you know what to do."

"The security guard at the Cannes film festival may not know it yet but she's literally painting a target on her forehead by rushing everyone on the red carpet. If it were me I'd send her tumblin," another added.

