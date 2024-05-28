 
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening

Massachusetts theatre apologizes after Richard Dreyfus reportedly delivered bigoted remarks at 'Jaws' screening

May 28, 2024

Richard Dreyfuss has an opinion on trans persons and women, which may considered to be controversial, and the outrage it may cause was visible at a theatre in Massachusetts.

The Cabot Theatre in Beverly organized a special screening of 1975's Jaws and invited its star to share amusing anecdotes of the hit project at the event called "An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening."

However, instead, the 76-year-old went on to express his views that attendees called sexist and homophobic, which ultimately led them to walk out from the screening.

The local theatre, meanwhile, caught in an embarrassing situation, apologized to its patrons.

"We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views. We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation, and for the discomfort it caused to many patrons," Cabot executive director J. Casey Soward said. 

"We are in active dialogue with our patrons about their experience and are committed to learning from this event how to better enact our mission of entertaining, educating, and inspiring our community."

