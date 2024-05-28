Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'obsession' with The Offspring

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his obsession with The Offspring after setting the stage on fire with the music band at BottleRock Napa Valley festival in California.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 33-year-old singer penned a heartfelt note to Offspring alongside a clip of his performance with the rock band.

“The first album I ever bought was the @offspring - Conspiracy of One,” Ed began his post.

The Shape of You hitmaker further shared, “I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard.”



Ed continued, “I mentioned it in an interview and Noodles / Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz.”

“Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I’m so grateful to be living my dream in reality. Hope you enjoy the vid x,” the Perfect crooner penned before concluding the heartfelt tribute.



