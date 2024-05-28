Cristiano Ronaldo etches record in Saudi Pro League history

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proves he an ace player. — Retuers

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the top goal scorer of all time, is now approaching the zenith of his career after securing the highest score in the Saudi Pro League on Monday.

His Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittehad at King Abdullah Sports City where the Portuguese forward broke the record of Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah's who netted 34 goals.

The 39-year-old star joined the Saudi club in January 2023, after signing a contract for two-and-a-half years with Al-Nassr.



The Saudi Pro League season concluded Monday where Cristiano Ronaldo once again excelled in his skill on the field, despite Al Hilal winning the title.

The 39-year-old holds the record for the highest number of goals in the UEFA Champions League.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in high spirits to complete the number of 900 goals as he is just 7 nets away from writing his name into the books of football history as the best player. His total tally is 893.

He is also at the top of the list of the best international football players ahead of Pele, Lionel Messi and many more with 128 strikes under his name.

Al Nassr will have a chance for some revenge on Friday when they face Al Hilal in the King Cup final.