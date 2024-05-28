PAK vs ENG: Two changes likely in Pakistan lineup for 3rd T20I

Pakistan’s cricketer Usman Khan (left) and Naseem Shah. — AFP/File

Pakistan are expected to make two changes for the third T20I of the four-match series against England slated to be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, today.

During the series, England defeated Pakistan in the second T20I, while the first encounter was abandoned due to rain.



It is very crucial for Pakistan to make a strong comeback in today’s match, otherwise they would lose the series.

Meanwhile, in today’s important match, two changes are likely to be made in the lineup of the Pakistan team. Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub are likely to be dropped and Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, or Naseem Shah might come in instead.

Shadab conceded 55 runs in four overs during the second T20I. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub scored two runs in seven balls during the same match.

However, the final decision will be taken prior to the toss, depending on the pitch and conditions.

On the other hand, England squad has some significant changes as well, Jos Buttler is unable to lead the English team due to paternity leave. Therefore, Moeen Ali will take his place as captain.

The 33-year-old, Buttler, played a captain's knock and scored 84 runs on 51 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes in the second T20I match. During the process, he also completed 3,000 runs in T20I cricket, becoming only the ninth player in the shorter format to do so.

Regarding the weather in Cardiff following Leeds, it is currently raining periodically, but two hours prior to the evening match, the weather should be clear.

In the second T20I match, Babar Azam and Co. were bowled out for 160 while chasing a target of 184. This was England's eighth win in the last 11 T20Is against Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman starred for Pakistan in a losing cause as the left-handed batter played an explosive knock of 45 runs off 21 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. Skipper Babar Azam scored 32 runs on 26 balls as he was the second-highest run-getter.

Moreover, down the order, Iftikhar Ahmed (23 off 17) and Imad Wasim (22 off 13) provided crucial runs but they weren’t enough to propel Pakistan to victory.