Jennifer Lopez 'clinging' to Ben Affleck amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sparked divorce rumors after the former didn't attend the Met Gala

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is feeling helpless amid her marital woes with Ben Affleck, according to an insider.

The pop singer was labeled as “desperate” for “clinging” to her relationship with the Batman actor after sources privy to In Touch revealed earlier this month that the latter has moved out of their home.

“She’s now desperate to pretend Affleck is still happy with her. Why? Because it’s embarrassing. Slowing professionally because 20-year-old newbies are cropping up, she’s now producing her own projects,” The New York Post's Cindy Adams said.

Her claims come after Ben was recently spotted attending his daughter Violet graduation party in Los Angeles without Jennifer, but was still wearing his wedding ring.

On the other hand, an insider with OK! magazine stated that the celebrity couple’s “gigantic egos” are the main reason behind their marital woes.

"Even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing," they had claimed.

