Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?

A royal expert has reacted to Kate Middleton’s "out and about” reports, saying the decision should "not be confused" with the idea of a return to public work.



Royal expert Charles Rae has said that reports of Kate Middleton "not returning to work until the Autumn" means the Princess of Wales "clearly needs more time" in her recovery process from cancer.

Charles Rae was speaking to GB News and said Kate Middleton is with her family at Sandringham Estate for the week, adding that “The palace is making it quite clear that this should not be confused with her returning to work any time soon."

The royal expert went on saying, "There are even some suggestions that she won't return to work probably until the autumn. And there's one suggestion that may not even be till next year. So that's slightly worrying."

Kate has stepped back from royal duties and has not been seen in public after she confirmed in March that she has been diagnosed with cancer.