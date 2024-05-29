 
Lionel Messi to welcome former PSG mate in Inter Miami

Angel Di Maria played with Messi in the 2021-2022 season before leaving for Juventus

May 29, 2024

Lionel Messi to welcome Benfica’s Angel Di María. — AFP

Argentine star Lionel Messi is set to be reunited with his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

According to news reports from ESPN, the Spanish football club Benfica’s Angel Di Maria has reached an agreement on finances with Lionel Messi Inter Miami.

Angel Di Maria played with his country fellow in the 2021-2022 season before leaving for Juventus. In the following season, Messi also left the Paris-based club after three years and commenced his new life chapter in the Major League Soccer in the mid last year.

Though the agreement is still not in the papers, there is still uncertainty over the reaching of an agreement to be officially part of Miami in the upcoming June or January 2025.

Angel Di Maria finalises that Benfica will be his last European club. — AFP

Tata Martino, who is also an Argentinian football coach of the Herons, earlier ruled out the midfielder’s move to join the MLS, which is set to see the end of its contract with Benfica this summer.

The Essentially Sports quoted Martino as saying: "It would not be feasible to hire any type of player, especially regarding the conditions that could come."

Apart from the 36-year-old, Nacho Fernandez is also being considered for Inter Miami, currently centre-back at Real Madrid.

Di Maria, as per reports, has finalised that Benfica will be his last European club, and will seek retirement from the Argentine national team after this year’s Copa América. 

