Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death

Johnny Wactor played the role of Brando Corbin in 'General Hospital' from 2020 to 2022

May 29, 2024

Johnny Wactor’s ex-fiance Tessa Farrell revealed that she is honoring the late General Hospital star’s memory by wearing her engagement band.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Farrell was asked if her engagement ring holds new ‘significance’

She told the outlet, “I guess so, because you know he's gone now, and I'll always have those memories.”

Farrell went on to say, “It was a really beautiful moment, and I always - I had it on before and I always will have it on because it reminds me of, you know, true love or everlasting love."

“Sadly, it has another meaning to it [now], but, you know, I'm grateful - at least I have it still and I have memories of him,” Wactor’s ex-fiance continued.

It is pertinent to mention that the General Hospital actor was recently shot dead in Los Angeles at the age of 37 after he confronted thieves breaking into his car.

Farrell was informed by a mutual friend over the phone and she hoped he might be alive, she said “I'm like, ‘Where did he get shot?’ You know? ‘Where is he right now? I wanna, you know, go see him or help.’ And she didn't tell me initially where he got shot.”

