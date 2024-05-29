 
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho

Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho reprised their role as Maui and Moana in the upcoming film, respectively

May 29, 2024

Moana of Motunui is returning back to the big screens with another installment of the franchise.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Walt Disney Animation Studios released a new trailer for the sequel of the 2016 film, titled, Moana 2.

Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson are on board to reprise their roles as the famous characters, Moana and Maui, respectively.

The film’s synopsis reads, "Three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui.”

"Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced," it further added.

Walt Disney Studios announced the second part to Moana this year, in February and its trailer comes over a year after the 52-year-old actor announced that the animated film will also be adapted into a live-action, slated for a 2026 release.

Previously, Disney revealed a Moana 2 teaser in February where the now-chief of Motunui’s silhouette can be seen blowing into a conch shell on the beach. 

