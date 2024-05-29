Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite

Jason Kelce, on the newest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that aired on May 19, revealed his and his spouse’s top choice of romantic-comedy films.

He expressed his opinion regarding Adam Sandler to his brother and sportsman, Travis Kelce, stating, “"He's got so many f****** good movies”.

The American football tight end chimed in agreement with his sibling saying, “So many good ones, dude,” followed by Jason mentioning a 2004 movie of Sandler’s called, 50 First Dates, claiming that it was his and his wife Kylie’s favorite rom-com.

The two brothers continued to discuss Sandler’s various movie characters after Travis revealed a fan’s speculation that he would be cast in the sequel of a film that starred Sandler, Happy Gilmore 2.

Responding over this, Travis told his brother that he wasn’t aware of the fact that there was an opening in the cast for the film, however, if there were, he would be a “f****** extra.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce tied the knot back in 2018, having first met on the dating app, Tinder. The couple now has three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.