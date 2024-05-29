Brad Pitt, George Clooney team up for thriller film, 'Wolfs'

In the thriller, Wolfs, currently in the works, Brad Pitt and George Clooney are to star together as per the first trailer of the film that was released on Wednesday, May 29.

The movie is directed, written, as well as produced by John Watts and features other notable figures such as Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, and Poorna Jagannathan.

In addition to starring in this highly anticipated film that is to be released in cinemas on September 20, both the Oscar winners will be producing the film by means of their production companies namely Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

This superstar duo has worked with one another several other times such as starring in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Burn After Reading, and in the Ocean’s trilogy.



Both actors were witnessed filming last year in New York. A source revealed to PEOPLE that both stars are ecstatic to work together again, claiming them as “forever friends”.

The insider continued, “They like and respect each other no matter how many years in between gigs together. They go way back, and were happy to work together on this film."