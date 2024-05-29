 
Geo News

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell called it quits earlier this month after a year of dating

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for rekindled romance?
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?

Harry Styles needed to take a step back from his relationship with Taylor Russell to “reevaluate things,” according to an insider.

Sources privy to OK! Magazine confirmed earlier in May that the two have called it quits after one year of dating.

"Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," the tipster had confirmed.

Now, another insider claimed that they want to see if their relationship is fit for the long run.

“They’re taking some time to reevaluate things and see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run,” they told US Weekly.

Moreover, previous sources said that the One Direction alum and the model called it quits due to "distance" as he has been spending time in America while Taylor, primarily resides in London, England.

"They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out,” the insider had shared.

Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert video
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho video
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years
Alex Bain to exit ‘Coronation Street' after 16 years