Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?

Harry Styles needed to take a step back from his relationship with Taylor Russell to “reevaluate things,” according to an insider.

Sources privy to OK! Magazine confirmed earlier in May that the two have called it quits after one year of dating.

"Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," the tipster had confirmed.

Now, another insider claimed that they want to see if their relationship is fit for the long run.

“They’re taking some time to reevaluate things and see if this relationship is [one] that they really want to be in for the long run,” they told US Weekly.

Moreover, previous sources said that the One Direction alum and the model called it quits due to "distance" as he has been spending time in America while Taylor, primarily resides in London, England.

"They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out,” the insider had shared.