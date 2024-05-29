Elton John announces the commencement of 'Speak Up Sing Out' campaign

Elton John just announced the recently launch of his “Speak Up Sing Out” campaign on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the goal of the campaign is to pursues the goal of eradicating discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and to empower individuals that identify as a part of it.

It also considers the laws that alienate this community in the U.S.A. as well as around the globe, opinions over which are currently on the rise.

This campaign is a preparation to gear up for the upcoming Pride month in June, and is to initiate a social media movement for its cause. The need for the campaign arose after 510 anti-LGBTQ+ laws were introduced in U.S.A. last year.

Additionally, Elton John AIDS Foundation launched an initiative last year called, “The Rocket Fund” which asks people to sing the last verse of Elton’s track, Your Song as well as naming the individual who stood by them in their journey of self-exploration and acceptance.



In connection to the campaign, Elton John stated, "Through The Rocket Fund, we've driven important policy changes around the world to uplift the LGBTQ+ community, because everyone deserves to be met with accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly HIV care and services.”