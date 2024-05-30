 
Geo News

Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for 'final' comedy comeback

Ellen DeGeneres unveiled her dates for the final stand-up comedy tour she will be pursuing

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for final comedy comeback
Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for 'final' comedy comeback

Ellen DeGeneres shall be going around North America this summer for her tour, “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” that would consist of 27 shows.

The show is produced by Live Nation and shall be drawing the curtain on the 66-year old’s journey as a comedian.

Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for final comedy comeback

In reference to her grand tour, Ellen wrote the following on Instagram, “Here it is! These are the cities and dates for my final stand-up tour. Pre-sale starts tomorrow May 30th at 10am local time with code CHICKEN. Get your tickets at ellenshop.com/tour.”

The former talk show host revealed that during these last shows, she shall touch upon the most controversial topics.

Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for final comedy comeback

One of the most notable discussions being that The Ellen DeGeneres Show had a toxic environment due to the fact that workers would be penalized over medical leave, subjected to racism, and would fear the consequences of attempting to make any complaints.

The show ended in 2022 after an impressive amount of 19 seasons. She also made clear that this decision was not influenced by the toxic workplace allegations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian also made a joke about having been “kicked out of show business” on the account of being “mean” during a routine she performed in LA in April. 

Elton John announces the commencement of 'Speak Up Sing Out' campaign
Elton John announces the commencement of 'Speak Up Sing Out' campaign
Brad Pitt, George Clooney team up for thriller film, 'Wolfs' video
Brad Pitt, George Clooney team up for thriller film, 'Wolfs'
Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Jane's Addiction original members set for major comeback since 2010
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell leaving room for 'rekindled romance'?
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jason Kelce reveals THIS Adam Sandler movie as his favorite
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
Jennifer Garner 'wants best' for Ben Affleck, JLo amid marital troubles
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert video
21 Savage stuns crowd with surprise Drake appearance during Toronto concert
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho video
Dwayne Johnson makes return to 'Moana 2' alongside Auli'i Cravalho
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Ben Higgins confesses what led to split with Lauren Bushnell Lane
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Johnny Wactor's ex-fiance still wears engagement ring after his tragic death
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Riley Keough celebrates her big day with 'Under the Bridge' cast
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'
Andrew Scott joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man'