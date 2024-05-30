Ellen DeGeneres announces dates for 'final' comedy comeback

Ellen DeGeneres shall be going around North America this summer for her tour, “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” that would consist of 27 shows.

The show is produced by Live Nation and shall be drawing the curtain on the 66-year old’s journey as a comedian.

In reference to her grand tour, Ellen wrote the following on Instagram, “Here it is! These are the cities and dates for my final stand-up tour. Pre-sale starts tomorrow May 30th at 10am local time with code CHICKEN. Get your tickets at ellenshop.com/tour.”

The former talk show host revealed that during these last shows, she shall touch upon the most controversial topics.



One of the most notable discussions being that The Ellen DeGeneres Show had a toxic environment due to the fact that workers would be penalized over medical leave, subjected to racism, and would fear the consequences of attempting to make any complaints.

The show ended in 2022 after an impressive amount of 19 seasons. She also made clear that this decision was not influenced by the toxic workplace allegations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian also made a joke about having been “kicked out of show business” on the account of being “mean” during a routine she performed in LA in April.