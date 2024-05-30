Jerry Seinfeld decries the decline of being 'real man'

Jerry Seinfeld believes masculinity is in decline as he says the modern view on gender has made it less impactful.



Sharing his views on Bari Weiss's show Honestly, the legendary comedian said, "The other thing is as a man, I've always wanted to be a real man," adding, "I never made it, but I really thought when I was in that era — again, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there — that's a real man."

Noting, "I want to be like that someday. You don't want to as a comedian because it's a childish pursuit. I miss a dominant masculinity. I get the toxic thing… but still I like a real man."

Seinfeld alum likewise lamented the loss of hierarchy in modern times, stating, "There's another element there that I think is the key element [of the '60s], and that is an agreed-upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporized in today's moment."

He continued, "I think that is why people lean on the horn and drive in the crazy way that they drive — because we have no sense of hierarchy and as humans we don't really feel comfortable like that."