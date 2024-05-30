Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'honeymoon phase' hit dead end

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have realized their differences after “the honeymoon phase” has worn off, according to an insider.

A source told US Weekly that the celebrity couple has been “taking space” from each other to figure out “what’s right for their relationship.”

On the other hand, another insider told OK! magazine that Ben and Jennifer’s “gigantic ego” is causing the main rift between them.

"Even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing," they had claimed.

Another source claimed, “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work."

Moreover, the Batman actor also has issues with “Jennifer’s lifestyle” and feels “worn down” by the marriage.

It all started when a tipster privy to In Touch claimed earlier in May that Ben has “moved out” of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they had shared