50 cent splurges thousands of dollars on strangers

50 Cent is making headlines with a recent lunch that turned a bit too extravagant.



The rapper was lunching at an Eastern Hampton restaurant Si Si over the weekend where he suddenly decided to spend tens of thousands of dollars buying champagne for the Memorial Day crowd.

Interestingly, the hiphop legend offered his own Le Chemin du Roi (The King's Path) champagne for the strangers as well Page Six reported.

Fifty, 48, reportedly arrived sans reservation and immediately thought to share the pink champagne with everyone.

The outlet also mentioned that 50 Cents was spotted 'in great spirits, surrounded by the Hamptons ladies.'

The Saturday lunch also included a surprise performance by 50 Cent for the guests at Surf Lodge in Montauk including Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, Liev Schreiber, restaurateurs Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone and newly single Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Brooks Nader.

“Every day is a celebration of life,” Fifty told Paper Magazine. “I don't just save champagne for special occasions.”

Last week, Fifty sold his Diddy docuseries to Netflix after hyping it for months.

TMZ reported that Fifty's multi-part documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Diddy was purchased by Netflix.

Prior to that, Fifty blasted Sean Diddy Combs for sexual abuse of his ex girlfriend after a 2016 footage of Comb kicking, punching and dragging the lady emerged online.