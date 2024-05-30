 
Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?

Old Trafford staff was irritated when they were not invited Manchester United's post FA Cup party

May 30, 2024

Manchester United won the FA Cup against Manchester City. — AFP

Despite winning the coveted FA Cup after a bit of a bad Premier League performance, English football club Manchester United also known as the Red Devils are angry — here's why.

Manchester United won the cup against Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley.

The Old Trafford staff was irritated when they were not invited to a celebration party at the Marriott Hotel in Mayfair however, they saw a YouTuber iShowSpeed there, hanging around with the players, according to the Mirror.

The outlet reported the post-celebration recalling the manager Erik ten Hag who returned to the dressing room soaked in champagne.

Several moments were also shared on Instagram by the YouTuber where he can be seen pictured with the players of Manchester United such as Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana, among others and manager Erik ten Hag.

The post of the 19-year-old was liked more than 3m times and attracted comments from Kobbie Mainoo and Hojlund, but they have apparently annoyed some United staff.

According to the Daily Mail, Speed’s presence at the private party has not gone down well among club employees, who were not invited to the celebrations in west London.

The situation surfaced when co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is trying to slash the Man Utd staff, reducing the team’s expenditures.

