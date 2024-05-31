Photo: Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘terrible' chemistry testing with strangers

Jennifer Aniston opened up about ‘awkward’ chemistry testing before finding fame.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt shared that she felt uncomfortable amid on-screen chemistry testing in early years of her career.

“When you're in an audition room, you're already at a disadvantage,” the actress began. said the Friends veteran.

She also mentioned, “Maybe you'd have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment, and not, like, ‘Create chemistry. Ready? Go!’”

“And I'm a terrible auditioner, always was,” the Friends hitmaker admitted and noted, “I waitressed forever before I could finally get something, which was a Bob's Big Boy commercial.”

“So, if you're a nervous auditioner to begin with, to then say, ‘Now let's have you make out with a complete stranger,’ it's very uncomfortable,” she added before starting a new discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently Jennifer’s co-star Jake Gyllenhaal also detailed feeling ‘uneasy’ getting intimate with her.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Jake confessed about the matter, “Oh yeah, it was torture," adding, "yes it was but was also not torture, I mean, come on – it was like a mix of both.”

“Love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30-50 people watching it” and the lack of privacy “doesn’t turn [him] on,” he also explained.

In conclusion, Jake said that he and Jennifer used “the pillow technique” “before we began” which he labelled as Jennifer’s “very kind” suggestion.