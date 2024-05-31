 
Prince Harry planned to sell meticulous notes from Queen's death

Prince Harry has just been called out for taking notes on Queen Elizabeth’s death, while her funeral was going on

May 31, 2024

Prince Harry has just been accused of having taken notes, while Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was going on.

Author and commentator Robert Hardman weighed in on everything during one of his public outings at the Hay Literary Festival.

He began the entire thing by accusing the Duke of penning down notes in order to add details to his memoir later on and even went as far as to point out the disastrous aftereffects that followed.

According to Mr Hardman this alleged note taking has sparked a bigger problem in his relationship with the Royal Family.

Reportedly, “The problem that exists is, at the moment, there is still a trust issue.”

“People are still very wounded, particularly Prince William, that these intimate private childhood family moments all spilled out in Harry's book.”

Also, “it's not what Harry said, it's the fact that he said it, and he gave away so many secrets,” the expert also explained during the course of his interview.

“And he was, effectively, at the time of the Queen’s death, you know, he was taking notes."

