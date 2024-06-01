 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo gets teary-eyed after missing out on King's Cup dream

Al Nassr star cried inconsolably as his team marked another trophy-less season despite his personal accolades

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo gets teary-eyed after missing out on Kings Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr loses Saudi King's Cup final to Neymer's Al Hilal. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo left the field crying after Al Nassr missed out on a major Saudi King's Cup victory over rivals Al Hilal in an unfortunate penalty shootout.

The Al Nassr star cried inconsolably after a 5-4 defeat from Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final on Friday in Jeddah as his teammates and coaching staff tried to comfort him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was eventually led off the field but continued to be overcome with emotion as he sat on the sideline before collecting his runners-up medal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr's close loss to Al Hilal in Saudi King's Cup final. — X/@centregoals, @maxstephh

Despite Ronaldo finding the net, Al Hilal triumphed on penalties to complete the league and cup double after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time and extra time failed to provide a winner, ESPN reported.

The loss completes a frustrating and trophy-less season for Ronaldo and Al Nassr, finishing a distant second to Al Hilal in the league.

However, the Portuguese football legend achieved plenty of personal accolades, including a record of 35 goals in his first full Saudi Pro League season.

Al Hilal's success has come despite its star Brazilian forward Neymar missing almost the entire season after suffering a knee injury in October, shortly after transferring from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar was in attendance on Friday to cheer on his team from the stands.

Ronaldo is now set to join his Portugal teammates for this summer's European Championship in Germany this month.

Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium undergoing major upgradation
Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium undergoing major upgradation
Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post
Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season
Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season
Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?
Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?
Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?
Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan snatch draw with last-minute goal against Malaysia
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan snatch draw with last-minute goal against Malaysia
England beat Pakistan in final T20
England beat Pakistan in final T20
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam blames middle-order for series loss
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam blames middle-order for series loss
Kylian Mbappe reveals his excitement after leaving PSG
Kylian Mbappe reveals his excitement after leaving PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record
Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record
Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?
Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?
These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi