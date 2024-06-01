Cristiano Ronaldo gets teary-eyed after missing out on King's Cup dream

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr loses Saudi King's Cup final to Neymer's Al Hilal. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo left the field crying after Al Nassr missed out on a major Saudi King's Cup victory over rivals Al Hilal in an unfortunate penalty shootout.

The Al Nassr star cried inconsolably after a 5-4 defeat from Al Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final on Friday in Jeddah as his teammates and coaching staff tried to comfort him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was eventually led off the field but continued to be overcome with emotion as he sat on the sideline before collecting his runners-up medal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr's close loss to Al Hilal in Saudi King's Cup final. — X/@centregoals, @maxstephh

Despite Ronaldo finding the net, Al Hilal triumphed on penalties to complete the league and cup double after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time and extra time failed to provide a winner, ESPN reported.



The loss completes a frustrating and trophy-less season for Ronaldo and Al Nassr, finishing a distant second to Al Hilal in the league.

However, the Portuguese football legend achieved plenty of personal accolades, including a record of 35 goals in his first full Saudi Pro League season.

Al Hilal's success has come despite its star Brazilian forward Neymar missing almost the entire season after suffering a knee injury in October, shortly after transferring from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar was in attendance on Friday to cheer on his team from the stands.

Ronaldo is now set to join his Portugal teammates for this summer's European Championship in Germany this month.