John Legend weighs in on Diddy's 'abusive' video, lawsuits

John Legend recently spoke up on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sexual assault and trafficking lawsuits.

The 54-year-old singer sat down with CNN for an interview on Thursday and detailed his horrification with the allegations from multiple women and Diddy’s video where he can be seen beating his ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura

“I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out. And absolutely it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens,” John said while referring to the footage released by the outlet in which the rapper physically attacked and grabbed Cassie.

The All of Me hitmaker, who has previously collaborated with Diddy Combs for his 2023 track Kim Porter, further added, “My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women.”

John further said that he hoped the victims are “heard and that any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.”

“It’s quite a shame. I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims,” he concluded.