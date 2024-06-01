Jennifer Lopez reconnects with BFF who warned her about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is rekindling with people who were once important to her amid marital woes with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old hitmaker, who recently canceled her This Is Me...Live summer tour in order to spend time with family, has been reconnecting with former BFF Leah Remini.

According to Page Six, Jennifer was super close with The King Of Queens star until they fell out in 2022 as the pair got in an argument about the former’s impending marriage to Ben at the time.

The outlet further reported that Leah was worried about the Atlas star and kept reminding her of the reason why she split from the Batman actor in the first place.

“Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner,” quotes Page Six.

Her remarks reportedly pissed J Lo off and decided to “cut off all ties” with Leah.

However, now that the On The Floor crooner is reportedly headed for a divorce with Ben, another insider told the publication, “Leah wants to reach out to her, but she can't just call up and say, ‘I told you so.’”

The tipster later updated that she finally reached out to J Lo and and that they now spoken with each other.