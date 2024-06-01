 
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking steps to finalize Ben Affleck divorce

June 01, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly given up on her marriage to Ben Affleck.

As fans will be aware, the popular couple, which is also termed as “Bennifer” by its fans, is allegedly headed for a split with Ben Affleck already moving out of Jennifer’s place.

Even though, Jennifer Lopez dodged questions related to her ongoing marital troubles at the premiere of her new Netflix project, Atlas, it has been reported by Closer Magazine that the mother of two has already accepted her fate.

A tipster recently shared with the outlet, “J-Lo knows how to handle a divorce.”

They went to reveal that “she’s already been meeting with lawyers,” as she plans to save her public image after third divorce.

To note here, Jennifer Lopez has failed marriages with Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony in showbiz.

“Even though they’ve been married such a short time, there’s still a ton of assets to divvy up,” they added of the couple, who tied the knot two years ago.

“She’s also hired a special crisis PR team, and they’re brainstorming how she and Ben can cut the cord with as little collateral damage as possible,” the insider disclosed and resigned from the chat. 

