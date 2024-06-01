 
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'

Paris Hilton is expected to release her album 'Infinite Icon' on September 6, 2024

June 01, 2024

Paris Hilton just announced her comeback to music after a two-decade long hiatus.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old TV personality announced her second album titled, Infinite Icon, to be released on September 6, 2024.

Her album comes after nearly two decades since she made her debut with her self-titled album featuring the hit single, Stars Are Blind.

The DJ also shared that the first single from Infinite Icon will drop in June though she has not revealed the title just yet.

Hilton previously teased the announcement in a video posted on her official Instagram account.

The Paris: The Memoir author gathered a star-studded line-up of celebrities like Kris Jenner, Lance Bass, Demi Lovato, Dakota and Elle Fanning to ask her "what's the surprise?" begging her to "spill the tea."

Her recent musical endeavor also includes her latest single, Fame Won’t Love You, in collaboration with Sia.

Paris Hilton first teased the song in an April interview with Billboard where she revealed that the pair met at Miley Cyrus’ 2023 New Year’s Eve special for NBC.

