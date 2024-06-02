Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way

Cara Delevingne attended the Eras Tour several shows, so to return the favour her best friend Taylor Swift made a stopover in London to see and support her stage debut.

The visit was initially believed to a rumour on the internet but the Kit Kat Club head Arthur Jones confirmed it.

"Taylor Swift?? Was supporting Cara Delevingne?? At Cabaret?? TONIGHT??!!" one Swiftie asked, to which he responded: "Can confirm. A special night."

Later, multiple outlets reported that the Carolina hitmaker was at the Playhouse Theatre in the West End to show support for her longtime friend who was playing club singer Sally Bowles in Cabaret since March 11.

Earlier, Cara opened up about playing the iconic role, saying, "I didn't know that I could play Sally, let alone wanted to, until the opportunity arose."

She continued, "I feel I can put all my pain and fear into the performance. There are so many layers to her. She is extremely powerful, but my God, is she broken and vulnerable? She's a child — a little girl, and that is the saddest part of it all. I definitely recognize myself in that."

Adding, "I have never learnt so much or grown so much. I am taking away so many incredible, valuable things that you cannot get, or even pay for, by doing this job."