Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London

Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating in 2021

June 02, 2024

Tom Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted in London.

According to In Style report, on May 31, Holland and Zendaya, the beloved couple was seen enjoying a casual outing with the Dune actress' pet Schnauzer, Noon.

The duo, known for their low-key public appearances, seemed relaxed on their leisurely stroll.

In the candid photos, Zendaya sported a cream-colored pullover sweater paired with light blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Opting for a makeup-free look, she tied her blonde highlighted curls into a bun.

Meanwhile, Holland kept it simple with a plain white T-shirt, black trousers, a blue denim jacket, and white sneakers.

This follows the couple's recent public appearance at the Duke of York's Theatre on May 23, where Holland starred in Romeo and Juliet.

The Challengers actress, dressed in a Shakespeare-themed gown, accompanied him after the show.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars have reportedly been dating since 2021.

