Cristiano Ronaldo finally reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese football legend's fans curious of his future plans after Al Nassr lost Saudi King's Cup final to Al Hilal

June 02, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo to continue with Al Nassr for next season. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo just marked an end to another bittersweet season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after joining the club in 2022.

Ronaldo, 39, ended the campaign with the single-season record for most goals in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with 35 but had his share of losses throughout the campaign, Bolavip reported.

Al Hilal dominated the local tournament and also defeated Al Nassr in a thrilling King's Cup final while, in the AFC Champions League, the Portuguese football legend and his teammates were shockingly eliminated by Al Ain.

After witnessing the frustration on Cristiano Ronaldo's face as he cried inconsolably on the field after losing the King's Cup, many fans have grown curious of his future in Saudi Arabia.

Has Ronaldo's Saudi adventure come to an end?

Well, we now have an answer to solve the mystery.

According to post on X by Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo seeks redemption in Saudi Arabia as he plans to fulfill his promise of giving the club many titles.

In a post on X, Romano wrote: "Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club also next season. No doubts, no change of plan for the Portuguese star."

