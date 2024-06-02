 
Shiloh Jolie 'paid for her own lawyer' for name change

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter hints at abusive history by trying to get rid of her father's surname

June 02, 2024

Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has decided to draw boundaries, starting by legally removing him from her last name.

New reports cite that Shiloh, 18, 'hired' and 'paid' for her own lawyer to drop Pitt from her name, making her legal name Shiloh Jolie.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," People quoted an insider.

Shiloh filed to remove Pitt from her last name on May 27, the day of her 18th birthday.

Her bold step amid her parents' legal battle potentially nods to her mother's allegations of abusive history against the father.

This makes Shiloh the third child to distance herself from Pitt, 60, after Vivienne, 15, and Zahara, 19.

For those unversed, Vivienne is already goes by Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for a Broadway production associated with Jolie, 48.

The latter introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority event when she enrolled at Spelman College in November.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and demanded sole physical custody of their six children, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15.

