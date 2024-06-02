Photo: Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman

Netflix Stranger Things star Maya Hawke seemingly does not shy away from her privileges.

In a new confessional with Times, the actress addressed her “nepo label” and revealed that she fully embraces it.

Maya declared that she is perfectly fine with putting her privileges as the child of two Hollywood actors into good use.

During the chat, she maintained that her “positive” relationship with her parents “supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” Maya said.

“'And I know that my not doing it wouldn't help anyone,” she added.

She went on to address, “I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

The actress and musician then admitted taking the other path and remarked, “It's okay to be made fun of when you're in rarefied air. It's a lucky place to be.”

“My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it,” she declared in conclusion of this topic.