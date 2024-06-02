 
Geo News

Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman

Maya Hawke addressed her 'nepo label' and shared rare details about her relationship with parents

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman
Photo: Maya Hawke is the proud daughter of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman

Netflix Stranger Things star Maya Hawke seemingly does not shy away from her privileges.

In a new confessional with Times, the actress addressed her “nepo label” and revealed that she fully embraces it.

Maya declared that she is perfectly fine with putting her privileges as the child of two Hollywood actors into good use. 

During the chat, she maintained that her “positive” relationship with her parents “supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” Maya said.

“'And I know that my not doing it wouldn't help anyone,” she added.

She went on to address, “I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.”

The actress and musician then admitted taking the other path and remarked, “It's okay to be made fun of when you're in rarefied air. It's a lucky place to be.”

“My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it,” she declared in conclusion of this topic. 

Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner
Shiloh Jolie 'paid for her own lawyer' for name change
Shiloh Jolie 'paid for her own lawyer' for name change
Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?
Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?
Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report
Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untitled song?
Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untitled song?
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage