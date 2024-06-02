 
North West weighs in on Kim Kardashian's acting debut

North West sat with her mother Kim Kardashian and watched 'American Horror Story'

June 02, 2024

North West, who happens to be mom Kim Kardashian’s biggest critic, has finally spoken up on her acting debut.

In the new episode of The Kardashians, released on Thursday, the 43-year-old reality star and her eldest daughter sat with some of their family members and friends to watch the premiere episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, starring Kim alongside Emma Roberts.

After the clan was done watching the episode, North turned to the cameras and weighed in on her mother’s acting skills.

“I couldn’t even believe it was her. She was so good,” she said.

North’s appraisal comes after she has been fairly critical of the SKIMS mogul’s work.

In the last season of the Hulu series, she mocked Kim’s career when the production asked her opinion on Kim’s work.

“What does she do?” North had replied brutally who is now embarking her own path in Hollywood after she made her Hollywood Bowl debut last week as Young Simba at the live Lion King concert.

Donning a lion-inspired costume, North sang I Just Can’t Wait to Be King after getting a heart-warming introduction from Jason Weaver, who voiced the cub’s singing voice in the 1994 animated film.

Her celebrity parents Kim and Kanye West, alongwith their other children, also cheered for their eldest daughter from the audience.

