Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid after Champions League win

In a video message on X, Kylian Mbappe announces leaving PSG at the end of the season

June 02, 2024

Kylian Mbappe signs a contract on a free transfer to join Real Madrid. — Reuters

French striker Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract with Real Madrid, weeks after the announcement of leaving Paris Saint-Germain last month, according to a BBC report Sunday.

The 25-year-old signed a contract on a free transfer to join Madrid as the PSG deal is set to expire on June 30.  

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, Kylian Mbappe announced leaving PSG at the end of the season.

The signing of a contract with Real Madrid was announced by an Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

On X, the Italian journalist said: "Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid... HERE WE GO."

"It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and a great honour to be a member of the biggest French club," Mbappe told his fans on X on May 10.

Kylian Mbappe commenced his journey with PSG in 2017. The French club witnessed three Ligue 1 titles in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-2021.

In an emotional video message, Mbappe went on: "One of the best in the world, which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history some of the greatest champions to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well."

He thanked his teammates, managers, and the supporting people in PSG who are not at the forefront but in the shadows.

