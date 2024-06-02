Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety

Tiffany Haddish shared how she manages to stay sober despite hosting and going to parties.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she stated, "Well, first of all, I don't crave it."

The comedian further revealed that she satiates her desires with other things such as sweets, and concerning that, she said, "I always have a little piece of candy, a Jolly Rancher or something. I just drink a ginger beer, put a little cranberry juice in there. Hey, she good to go."

44-year-old Haddish then shared how she had embraced sobriety for about six months ever since she was suspected of drunk driving and arrested in LA and Georgia, and how the event made her emerge as a better person who learnt a crucial lesson.

She also told the outlet that, “I haven’t had a drink since [the incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system."

Tiffany Haddish also advised others who want to see their life improve to cut alcohol; she gave them the challenge to stop drinking for six months and then witness “how your life changes” with regards to various aspects of life.