Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation

Jennifer Lopez called off her 'This Is Me... Live' tour on Friday, May 31, 2024

June 02, 2024

Jennifer Lopez was spotted having lunch and doing some shopping in LA, California on June 1, 2024, Saturday.

This occurred shortly after the singer called off her This is Me… Live tour, and a source revealed to PEOPLE that she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The tour was to happen from this month to August and would have been the 54-year old’s first notable tour since 2019.

Lopez has also made the following official statement about this decision on her website, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote.

The Get On The Floor singer continued, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much.”

All this frenzy in the star’s life has occurred while facing marital issues with her husband, Ben Affleck, whom Lopez married back in 2022 after the couple revived their relationship that dates back to the early 2000s. 

