 
Geo News

Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70

Christie Brinkley recently starred on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover in honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70

Christie Brinkley revealed that she was once afraid of getting old as she was told that aging means being out of the modeling industry.

While talking about her new clothing collection with PEOPLE magazine, the 70-year-old model recalled the time when she was told that age 30 means you are useless in the world of glamour.

"They told me by the time you're 30, you'll be chewed up and spit out of this business," Christie told the outlet.

"But 50 isn't 50 anymore. Thirty isn't 30 anymore," she added.

The American model who turned 70 in the month of February, said, "It's the start of a great decade.”

She went on to say, “I'm hearing from women on my Instagram, like, 'Now I'm looking forward to my 7-0. I was kind of dreading it, but you're making it look so fun. And it is really important to make it fun and so far so great."

Besides the launch of her new clothing collection, called TWRHLL, she recently appeared on the front cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May.

Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel
MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor lands new role