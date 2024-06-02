Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70

Christie Brinkley revealed that she was once afraid of getting old as she was told that aging means being out of the modeling industry.



While talking about her new clothing collection with PEOPLE magazine, the 70-year-old model recalled the time when she was told that age 30 means you are useless in the world of glamour.

"They told me by the time you're 30, you'll be chewed up and spit out of this business," Christie told the outlet.

"But 50 isn't 50 anymore. Thirty isn't 30 anymore," she added.

The American model who turned 70 in the month of February, said, "It's the start of a great decade.”

She went on to say, “I'm hearing from women on my Instagram, like, 'Now I'm looking forward to my 7-0. I was kind of dreading it, but you're making it look so fun. And it is really important to make it fun and so far so great."

Besides the launch of her new clothing collection, called TWRHLL, she recently appeared on the front cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May.