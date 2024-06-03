 
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter opens up about her experience of taking men to meet her father

June 03, 2024

Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne, said her father's massive star power often made her potential personal suitors possibly scared.

Though, she added, it is mainly out of respect. "They still got so much respect for him, and he still has that little talk about, 'Don't play with my daughter,' but I feel he should scare them more! I'm like, 'You need to scare them!' but he is still intimidating," she told People.

In partnership with the dating app BLK, the popular rap star's daughter is aiming to find true love as she opens up about how she previously brought men home to meet him.

"My dad is so laid-back. We're best friends, so if I bring you to my father, he's going to be cool because he knows that if I'm bringing you, it's cool people," the 25-year-old continued.

"He's not the type of dad that is acting all strict and mean, trying to scare the guys. He's never been that type, but he's still intimidating at the same time."

It is pertinent to mention that Lil became Reginae's father when he was only 16-years old.

