‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams says reunion movie ‘is possible’

After the immense success of Suits, fans want more of it and hence the creator of the series Aaron Korsh is already working on the spinoff series. But fans are curious if they could see the original cast once again.



On Sunday, during a panel discussion at the ATX TV Festival, Suits stars including Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, and Dule Hill appeared as per Deadline.

A fan inquired about the reunion movie of the original cast, and Patrick responded by saying, "Yes,” before adding, “I say that being a person who has no power or authority."

He went on to say, “It’s definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.”

“It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible,” Patrick continued.

Dule, who starred in Psych in 2017, chimed in, “I’ll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one.”

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick starred as Michael Ross, a college dropout who became an unlicensed lawyer in USA Network's series Suits.