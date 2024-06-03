 
Geo News

‘Suits' star Patrick J. Adams says reunion movie ‘is possible'

Patrick J. Adams played the role of Michael Ross in USA Network's series 'Suits'

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

‘Suits star Patrick J. Adams says reunion movie ‘is possible
‘Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams says reunion movie ‘is possible’

After the immense success of Suits, fans want more of it and hence the creator of the series Aaron Korsh is already working on the spinoff series. But fans are curious if they could see the original cast once again.

On Sunday, during a panel discussion at the ATX TV Festival, Suits stars including Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, and Dule Hill appeared as per Deadline.

A fan inquired about the reunion movie of the original cast, and Patrick responded by saying, "Yes,” before adding, “I say that being a person who has no power or authority."

He went on to say, “It’s definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.”

“It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible,” Patrick continued.

Dule, who starred in Psych in 2017, chimed in, “I’ll say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one.”

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick starred as Michael Ross, a college dropout who became an unlicensed lawyer in USA Network's series Suits.

Madonna pens heartfelt note on father Silvio's birthday
Madonna pens heartfelt note on father Silvio's birthday
Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy
Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy
Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross
Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael's 27th birthday
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael's 27th birthday
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet