Kevin Costner brings loyal friend on 'Horizon' set

On the set of Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner has brought out his best friend, his pet dog Bobby.



Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner shared a photo of the labrador sitting in the director's chair during the shooting of the third installment of the western drama.

"Bobby Update: He's a natural on set," he captioned with the hashtag #HorizonAmericanSaga.

The dog came into Kevin's household earlier this year, "I'm already in love with this special guy," the actor expressed his feelings at the time.

In the meantime, the 69-year-old is getting back on track to helm the Horizon epic.

"Back on the ground working on #HorizonAmericanSaga Part 3," The Bodyguard star captioned. "Hard to believe that Part 1 will be in theaters in less than a month now. I hope you'll go and see what we've put together for you."

Horizon first part is set to release on June 28 and the follow up installment will hit the theatres on Aug 16.