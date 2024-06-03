Mahira Khan makes fans go gaga with latest Insta post

Pakistani star Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan continues to bedazzle her fans as she posts moments from her life from time to time on social media.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor looked picture-perfect in a hot pink-coloured saree at a restaurant.

"Can you tell how hot it was from the photos?" asked the 39-year-old as she shared a thread of photos on the photo and video-sharing app on Sunday night.

In the pictures, Mahira could be seen wearing a hot pink sleeveless chiffon saree. She draped the printed floral saree with a plain pink blouse. The style icon also wore long gold earrings and left her wavy hair open. She wore hot pink lipstick to match her saree and opted for a simple eye look for the night out.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting on her post as she looked absolutely gorgeous.

"I can see how hot u looked for sure not the weather at all," wrote one of the users.

"Definitely much hot there in Karachi. Made you literally forget all of us," another wrote.

One of the users said: "when I say no other woman stands a chance when mahirah khan wears traditional, I mean it."