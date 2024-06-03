 
Geo News

Mahira Khan makes fans go gaga with latest Insta post

"Can you tell how hot it was from the photos?" Mahira Khan asks as she posts pictures in saree

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Mahira Khan makes fans go gaga with latest Insta post
Pakistani star Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan continues to bedazzle her fans as she posts moments from her life from time to time on social media. 

In a recent post on Instagram, the actor looked picture-perfect in a hot pink-coloured saree at a restaurant. 

"Can you tell how hot it was from the photos?" asked the 39-year-old as she shared a thread of photos on the photo and video-sharing app on Sunday night. 

Mahira Khan makes fans go gaga with latest Insta post
Pakistani star Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

In the pictures, Mahira could be seen wearing a hot pink sleeveless chiffon saree. She draped the printed floral saree with a plain pink blouse. 

The style icon also wore long gold earrings and left her wavy hair open. She wore hot pink lipstick to match her saree and opted for a simple eye look for the night out. 

Mahira Khan makes fans go gaga with latest Insta post
Pakistani star Mahira Khan. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting on her post as she looked absolutely gorgeous. 

"I can see how hot u looked for sure not the weather at all," wrote one of the users. 

"Definitely much hot there in Karachi. Made you literally forget all of us," another wrote. 

One of the users said: "when I say no other woman stands a chance when mahirah khan wears traditional, I mean it." 

Adele eyes major gig as she plans for baby with beau Rich Paul
Adele eyes major gig as she plans for baby with beau Rich Paul
Kevin Costner brings loyal friend on 'Horizon' set
Kevin Costner brings loyal friend on 'Horizon' set
Jennifer Lopez cause to cancel summer tour revealed
Jennifer Lopez cause to cancel summer tour revealed
‘Suits' star Patrick J. Adams says reunion movie ‘is possible'
‘Suits' star Patrick J. Adams says reunion movie ‘is possible'
Madonna pens heartfelt note on father Silvio's birthday
Madonna pens heartfelt note on father Silvio's birthday
Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy
Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy
Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross
Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael's 27th birthday
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael's 27th birthday
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70