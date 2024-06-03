Cristiano Ronaldo shows off toned body during beach getaway with family

Cristiano Ronaldo spends quality time with family at the beach. — Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo was devastated by Al Nassr's crushing loss to rivals Al Hilal during the Saudi King's Cup final.

However, he seems to be healing from that heartbreak by spending some quality time with his family at the beach, cooling off in the scorching summer of Riyadh.

Ronaldo, 39, showed off his toned physique as he accompanied his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 30, and his children at the beach.

He shared a family photo on his Instagram Story, adding a red heart emoji above the image. In the picture the Portuguese football star can be seen smiling wide, surrounded by his family.

Ronaldo is taking an opportunity to relax and recharge after a disappointing end to his trophy-less domestic campaign at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo enjoys downtime with family before heading to Germany for Euro 2024. — Instagram

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is about to turn his attention to the pursuit of more international honours as he is set to return to the field at Euro 2024 in Germany for the sixth time after having helped Portugal to European Championship glory in 2016.

Ronaldo is set to accompany his Portugal teammates in their quest for Euros glory in which they will first face the Czech Republic on June 18.